Fugitive ex-bikie blogger caught in Adelaide after taunting police

Updated 10 May 2018, 16:00 AEST

After taunting police about his location for nearly three months on Facebook and Youtube, a NSW man who dodged parole has been arrested in Adelaide.

"After taunting police about his location on Facebook for nearly three months, ex-bikie David Brooks has been arrested in Adelaide's north.

The 48-year-old failed to report for parole in Newcastle on February 21, instead dedicating his Facebook page and YouTube channel to taunting the police and making vigilante threats.

On April 25, NSW Police put out an alert featuring Brooks' mugshot, appealing for public assistance to locate him, with Criminal Groups Squad's Strike Force Raptor tracking the man to Adelaide.

In the moments before he was captured by police on Wednesday afternoon, Brooks posted a YouTube clip of O Fortuna, one of the world's most popular classical music pieces about the cruel twists of fate.

Not long after police located him in the outer northern-Adelaide suburb of Gawler.

Brooks is due to appear before Elizabeth Magistrate Court on Thursday afternoon, with NSW Police expected to apply for extradition over the coming days.

Social media used to taunt police

Through social media, Brooks said he had served 15 months on three drug supply charges and was on court-based parole when he took off.

Describing himself as a "modern day bushranger", since failing to report for parole Brooks has posted pictures of himself and "checked in" at locations around the world, including Turkey and Canada.

He pledged to out alleged police corruption and unfair charges that had been laid against fellow prisoners.

He also uploaded videos on his YouTube channel, including video interviews with media.

"I'm still living large, on the run, walk, sit," Brooks said in a video.

"Actually, I'm not running at all, I'm just doing my thing."

In another video on May 3, he joked that he was planning to hand himself in to NSW detectives.

"I'll be at McDonald's at King Street … in Newcastle, I'll be there at midnight," he said in a YouTube video.

"I'll have um, 10 Big Macs, two fillet-of-fish, five thick shakes and seven large Cokes, and I'll give it to you detectives for all your hard work and rewards for capturing me at promptly midnight tonight."

Laughing, he then said he was "just f******" with the police.

In the months he evaded police, Brooks posted photos of a car located in Melbourne, the skyscape from the Queen Victoria Markets in Melbourne, and Wickliffe in western Victoria.