Kenyan dam burst causes 'huge destruction of both life and property', local governor says

Updated 10 May 2018, 16:55 AEST

A dam has burst in a Kenyan town after heavy rain, causing "huge destruction" and deaths, a government official says.

The burst happened in Solai, Nakuru county, 190 kilometres north-west of the capital, Nairobi, late on Wednesday (local time).

"The water has caused huge destruction of both life and property," Nakuru's governor Lee Kinyajui said in a statement.

"The extent of the damage has yet to be ascertained."

The Kenyan Red Cross said on Twitter it had so far rescued 39 people.

More to come.

Reuters

