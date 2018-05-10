Malaysia election: Mahathir Mohamad claims poll win for Opposition but official results not in

Updated 10 May 2018, 5:25 AEST

Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamad says the Opposition alliance he leads has won enough parliament seats in the general election to form the next government, but the count is continuing and official results so far do not back his claim.

The Election Commission said some results that had gone "viral" were unofficial and had not been verified.

"Of course, political parties can declare whoever [they believe has won], but … please wait," commission chairman Mohd Hashim Abdullah told reporters shortly after midnight (local time).

"We would like to announce it as quickly as possible as well."

Official results showed, so far, Mr Mahathir's Pakatan Harapan (Alliance of Hope) had won 52 of Parliament's 222 seats and Prime Minister Najib Razak's ruling coalition, Barisan Nasional (BN), had won 42.

A simple majority of 112 seats is required by a party or alliance to rule, a number Mr Mahathir, 92, said his Pakatan Harapan believed it had won.

"We believe that from our official counting that they're left far behind," Mr Mahathir told reporters, referring to the Prime Minister's coalition.

"The likelihood is that they will not be forming the government."

There was no immediate comment from the ruling coalition.

Najib's Barisan Nasional loses seats in key states

Early results showed BN had lost seats in key states that have traditionally been its strongholds, raising the prospect it could be voted out of power for the first time in the country's six decades of independence from Britain.

BN faced a far greater challenge in this election than ever before amid public anger over the cost of living and a multi-billion-dollar scandal that has dogged Mr Najib since 2015.

An election-eve opinion poll had suggested support for BN was slipping and Mr Mahathir's alliance would land the most votes in peninsular Malaysia, home to 80 per cent of the population in this South-East Asian nation.

However, under Malaysia's electoral system, the party or alliance with the majority of parliament seats wins, and going into the poll most experts had believed that was within the Prime Minister's reach.

The opposition claimed the contest would be skewed by a revision of electoral boundaries and a decision to hold the poll midweek, which it said would discourage millions from voting.

The Election Commission and Government dismissed the charges.

Malaysia's majority ethnic-Malay Muslims have tended to support BN for affirmative-action policies that give them government contracts, cheap housing and guaranteed university admissions.

Mr Mahathir's opposition alliance, which counts on urban votes and support from the minority ethnic-Chinese and Indian communities, hoped that with the former leader as its standard bearer it would draw in Malay voters traditionally loyal to BN.

