Tax cut wars! Surgeon vs nurse, solicitor vs social worker, chippy vs GP: Who saves more and when

Updated 10 May 2018, 5:25 AEST

The Government has promised billions in personal tax cuts in the 2018 budget … but who benefits most?

Personal tax cuts loom as the major topic for debate following the budget. (Credit: ABC)

The Government's new personal tax cut plan promises to deliver savings for 10 million Australians.

Now Parliament is set for months of debate over the merits of the package and who benefits most.

Modelling shows nurses, carpenters, social workers and truck drivers on typical incomes are immediate winners, enjoying a saving of $530 in 2019. And some, like programmers, are set to take home slightly more next year.

But these savings pale in comparison to the return enjoyed by a surgeon in 2025: $7,225 per year.

The changes are due to arrive in three stages, if they are backed by the Senate.

The first — set to roll out next year — is targeted at middle and low income earners, while the second (2022) and third (2024) expand the benefits to those on higher incomes.

Those on higher incomes benefit significantly under the later stages of the plan while those on lower incomes benefit more modestly, but much more quickly.

July deadline threat

In his Budget speech, Treasurer Scott Morrison emphasised that more people will pay less in tax overall.

"Under our personal tax plan, 94 per cent of Australian taxpayers will pay no more than 32.5 cents in the dollar," he said.

"That compares to 63 per cent if we leave the system unchanged."

Labor's spokesman Chris Bowen supports the first stage of the plan, but described the others as "worthy of a closer examination".

He said Labor leader Bill Shorten would address the plan in his budget response speech tonight.

The three stages of the Government's plan are included in a single bill, set to be debated by Parliament in coming months.

The Treasurer has stated the cost of the package over ten years is $140 billion, but refuses to release figures breaking the cost down across the three stages.

He claimed at his speech at the Press Club on Wednesday that the plan must be passed by Parliament before July in order to avoid a delay of delivery for savings from the first stage, however Senate crossbenchers have stated their resistance to this deadline.

All the savings

Occupation 2019 saving 2023 saving 2025 saving Surgeon $135 $2,025 $7,225 Miner $319 $1,714 $1,714 GP $435 $1,364 $1,364 Solicitor $506 $1,151 $1,151 Programmer $644 $737 $737 Electrician $530 $540 $540 Truck Driver $530 $540 $540 Nurse $530 $540 $540 Carpenter $530 $540 $540 Social Worker $530 $540 $540 Cleaner $200 $200 $200 Waiter $0 $0 $0

About the data

Calculations are based on 2015-16 median incomes for people in different occupations in New South Wales, as provided by the Australian Taxation Office. Some occupation names have been shortened.

Wage growth has been excluded from calculations.

Only a limited number of occupations have been included due to space restrictions.

Want to see how other occupations compare? Get in touch with Jackson on Twitter .