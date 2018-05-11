Amber alert: 12-year-old boy pulled into car on Queensland's Gold Coast

Updated 11 May 2018, 21:25 AEST

A 12-year-old boy is missing after being abducted in a car at Mudgeeraba on Queensland's Gold Coast on Friday afternoon, with Queensland police saying the boy may be at significant risk.

The boy was last seen on Clover Hill Drive at Mudgeeraba about 3:30pm being pulled into a dark hatch vehicle with a possible Queensland registration 760 TNH.

He is described as being Asian in appearance and was last seen wearing a white shirt and dark-coloured shorts.

Police are seeking urgent public assistance to help locate the boy.

Officers said people could call 131 564 to provide information about the boy's abduction or call triple-0 for life-threatening information.