Amber alert issued for Oliver Yang, 12, pulled into car on Queensland's Gold Coast

A 12-year-old boy is missing after being pulled into a car directly in front of his home at Mudgeeraba on Queensland's Gold Coast on Friday afternoon, with police fearing the boy may be at significant risk.

Missing boy Oliver Yang was last seen wearing a white shirt and dark shorts. (Credit: ABC licensed)

Oliver Yang was last seen on Clover Hill Drive at Mudgeeraba about 3:30pm being pulled into a dark-coloured Jeep SUV with possible Queensland registration 760 TNH.

He is described as being Asian in appearance and was last seen wearing a white shirt and dark-coloured shorts.

Police are seeking urgent public assistance to help locate the boy.

This morning, Detective Inspector Marc Hogan said Oliver was taken from the front of his home.

"I can't say if he got into the house itself, but it was directly out the front of his residence," he said.

"It's a very close community in there, there were people who were home at the time and they reported it to police."

Mr Hogan said it appeared the abduction was premeditated but they were not ruling anything out.

"We've received information today from other members of the public, which has sort of steered us in that direction, but again we're keeping an open mind," he said.

He said a major incident room had been set up in Burleigh where police had worked through the night in an attempt to locate the boy.

"Hopefully we'll find this boy very quickly," Inspector Hogan said.

Oliver's school, Somerset College, posted a message regarding his disappearance on Friday night, while police released CCTV images taken of him in Mudgeeraba yesterday.

Officers said people could call 131 564 to provide information about the boy's abduction or call triple-0 for life-threatening information.