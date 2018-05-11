Search

Budget 2018: Which electorates will benefit most from the tax cuts? Search the data

Budget 2018: Which electorates will benefit most from the tax cuts? Search the data

Budget 2018: Which electorates will benefit most from the tax cuts? Search the data

Updated 11 May 2018, 5:35 AEST
By Catherine Hanrahan

Regional electorates are likely to benefit most from the first tranche of the Government's new income tax cuts.

Regional electorates are likely to be the biggest beneficiaries of the first tranche of the Government's new income tax cuts, according to an ABC analysis of income data.

Under the changes:

  • People with a taxable income of less than $37,000 will receive a tax cut of up to $200 from July 1
  • Those on taxable incomes between $37,000 and $48,000 will get a cut of up to $530
  • All taxpayers between $48,000 and $90,000 will get a $530 tax cut

The federal electorate of Page in northern NSW has the highest proportion of taxpayers with taxable incomes of $37,000 or less, according to data published by the Australian Tax Office last month.

All of the 10 top electorates with the highest proportion of people in the lowest tax bracket are in regional areas — with the exception of Blaxland in western Sydney.

The top electorates to benefit from the cuts are a mix of ALP, Liberal and National-held seats, both marginal and safe.

At the other end of the spectrum:

  • Canberra, held by the ALP, has the lowest number of taxpayers with a taxable income under $37,000
  • North Sydney, held by the Liberals, has the lowest number with a taxable income under $80,000

The taxable-income data is from the 2015-16 financial year, and covers 16 million taxpayers, which may include some non-voters. That means this data can only provide an indication of where the income tax cuts will have greatest effect — not an exact portrait.

The ABC asked Treasurer Scott Morrison's office for up-to-date electorate-level data but at time of publication that was unavailable.

Search the seat-by-seat data

Electorate Held by Category % taxpayers under $37,000 % taxpayers under $80,000
Page Nationals Rural 52 89
Wide Bay Liberal National Party Rural 52 87
Richmond ALP Rural 52 87
Lyne Nationals Rural 52 87
Mallee Nationals Rural 51 89
Hinkler Liberal National Party Provincial 51 87
Blaxland ALP Inner metro 51 88
Murray Nationals Rural 51 89
Cowper Nationals Rural 51 87
Wannon Liberal Rural 50 88
Gilmore Liberal Rural 50 85
Maranoa Liberal National Party Rural 49 86
Lyons ALP Rural 49 89
Watson ALP Inner metro 48 85
Bruce ALP Outer metro 48 85
Gippsland Nationals Rural 48 83
New England Nationals Rural 48 86
Barker Liberal Rural 48 88
Indi Indep Rural 48 87
Fisher Liberal National Party Rural 47 84
Fairfax Liberal National Party Rural 47 84
McMillan Liberal Rural 47 86
Flinders Liberal Rural 47 84
Moncrieff Liberal National Party Provincial 47 84
Braddon ALP Rural 47 86
Mayo Nick Xenophon Team Rural 46 83
Farrer Liberal Rural 46 86
Bendigo ALP Provincial 46 85
Kennedy Katter's Australian Party Rural 46 83
Corangamite Liberal Provincial 45 82
Ballarat ALP Provincial 45 84
Chisholm Liberal Inner metro 45 78
Grey Liberal Rural 45 82
Moreton ALP Inner metro 45 80
Longman ALP Provincial 45 86
Bass ALP Provincial 45 86
Menzies Liberal Outer metro 45 78
McPherson Liberal National Party Provincial 45 83
Fowler ALP Outer metro 45 86
Corio ALP Provincial 45 83
Wright Liberal National Party Rural 44 85
Riverina Nationals Rural 44 84
Robertson Liberal Provincial 44 80
Calwell ALP Outer metro 44 85
Parkes Nationals Rural 44 82
Hotham ALP Inner metro 44 81
Kingston ALP Outer metro 44 88
Fadden Liberal National Party Outer metro 44 83
Dobell ALP Provincial 44 83
Wakefield ALP Rural 44 88
Whitlam ALP Provincial 44 81
Paterson ALP Provincial 43 81
Scullin ALP Outer metro 43 85
Calare Nationals Rural 43 80
Forrest Liberal Rural 43 77
Parramatta ALP Inner metro 43 81
Franklin ALP Outer metro 43 84
Barton ALP Inner metro 43 81
Casey Liberal Rural 43 83
Deakin Liberal Outer metro 43 79
Denison Indep Inner metro 43 82
Port Adelaide ALP Inner metro 43 87
McMahon ALP Outer metro 43 84
Hunter ALP Rural 43 78
Groom Liberal National Party Provincial 43 83
Dunkley Liberal Outer metro 42 82
Leichhardt Liberal National Party Rural 42 83
Shortland ALP Provincial 42 80
Rankin ALP Outer metro 42 86
O'Connor Liberal Rural 42 76
Cunningham ALP Provincial 42 77
Banks Liberal Inner metro 42 79
Holt ALP Outer metro 42 87
Aston Liberal Outer metro 42 82
Sturt Liberal Inner metro 42 79
Maribyrnong ALP Inner metro 42 80
Flynn Liberal National Party Rural 42 73
Bennelong Liberal Inner metro 42 74
Boothby Liberal Outer metro 41 79
Hindmarsh ALP Inner metro 41 81
Makin ALP Outer metro 41 85
Reid Liberal Inner metro 41 74
Canning Liberal Outer metro 41 74
Wills ALP Inner metro 41 79
Melbourne The Greens Inner metro 41 75
Gorton ALP Outer metro 41 85
Batman ALP Inner metro 41 79
Blair ALP Provincial 41 85
Eden-Monaro ALP Rural 41 78
Macquarie ALP Provincial 41 78
Tangney Liberal Inner metro 41 71
La Trobe Liberal Outer metro 41 81
Forde Liberal National Party Outer metro 40 84
Isaacs ALP Outer metro 40 82
Lalor ALP Outer metro 40 83
McEwen ALP Rural 40 82
Sydney ALP Inner metro 40 71
Werriwa ALP Outer metro 40 83
Petrie Liberal National Party Outer metro 40 82
Berowra Liberal Outer metro 40 71
Dawson Liberal National Party Rural 40 77
Adelaide ALP Inner metro 40 76
Newcastle ALP Provincial 40 77
Gellibrand ALP Inner metro 40 78
Jagajaga ALP Inner metro 40 75
Bowman Liberal National Party Outer metro 40 80
Swan Liberal Inner metro 39 75
Oxley ALP Outer metro 39 82
Cowan ALP Outer metro 39 78
Burt ALP Outer metro 39 78
Mackellar Liberal Outer metro 39 72
Ryan Liberal National Party Outer metro 39 71
Hasluck Liberal Outer metro 39 76
Hume Liberal Provincial 39 78
Bradfield Liberal Inner metro 39 66
Chifley ALP Outer metro 39 85
Kooyong Liberal Inner metro 39 68
Capricornia Liberal National Party Provincial 39 74
Stirling Liberal Inner metro 39 75
Moore Liberal Outer metro 38 72
Perth ALP Inner metro 38 72
Mitchell Liberal Outer metro 38 71
Goldstein Liberal Inner metro 38 68
Pearce Liberal Outer metro 38 75
Bonner Liberal National Party Outer metro 38 76
Cook Liberal Inner metro 38 73
Macarthur ALP Outer metro 38 82
Dickson Liberal National Party Outer metro 38 78
Greenway ALP Outer metro 37 78
Herbert ALP Provincial 37 79
Fremantle ALP Inner metro 37 71
Brand ALP Outer metro 37 72
Lingiari ALP Rural 37 76
Brisbane Liberal National Party Inner metro 36 71
Lilley ALP Inner metro 36 77
Kingsford Smith ALP Inner metro 36 72
Griffith ALP Outer metro 36 72
Hughes Liberal Outer metro 36 73
Durack Liberal Rural 36 68
Lindsay ALP Outer metro 36 80
Higgins Liberal Inner metro 36 68
Curtin Liberal Inner metro 35 63
Melbourne Ports ALP Inner metro 35 69
Warringah Liberal Inner metro 34 64
Grayndler ALP Inner metro 33 67
Wentworth Liberal Inner metro 33 62
North Sydney Liberal Inner metro 32 61
Fenner ALP Inner metro 32 69
Solomon ALP Inner metro 30 70
Canberra ALP Inner metro 30 66

