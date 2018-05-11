Budget 2018: Which electorates will benefit most from the tax cuts? Search the data

Updated 11 May 2018, 5:35 AEST

Regional electorates are likely to benefit most from the first tranche of the Government's new income tax cuts.

Regional electorates are likely to be the biggest beneficiaries of the first tranche of the Government's new income tax cuts, according to an ABC analysis of income data.

Under the changes:

People with a taxable income of less than $37,000 will receive a tax cut of up to $200 from July 1

Those on taxable incomes between $37,000 and $48,000 will get a cut of up to $530

All taxpayers between $48,000 and $90,000 will get a $530 tax cut

The federal electorate of Page in northern NSW has the highest proportion of taxpayers with taxable incomes of $37,000 or less, according to data published by the Australian Tax Office last month.

All of the 10 top electorates with the highest proportion of people in the lowest tax bracket are in regional areas — with the exception of Blaxland in western Sydney.

The top electorates to benefit from the cuts are a mix of ALP, Liberal and National-held seats, both marginal and safe.

At the other end of the spectrum:

Canberra , held by the ALP, has the lowest number of taxpayers with a taxable income under $37,000

, held by the ALP, has the lowest number of taxpayers with a taxable income under $37,000 North Sydney, held by the Liberals, has the lowest number with a taxable income under $80,000

The taxable-income data is from the 2015-16 financial year, and covers 16 million taxpayers, which may include some non-voters. That means this data can only provide an indication of where the income tax cuts will have greatest effect — not an exact portrait.

The ABC asked Treasurer Scott Morrison's office for up-to-date electorate-level data but at time of publication that was unavailable.

Search the seat-by-seat data