Daniel Ricciardo's 'Shoey' celebration could disappear due to F1 trademarks, could see 'Helmety' introduced

Updated 11 May 2018, 7:10 AEST

Formula One Licensing registers a trademark for the "Shoey" in more than 25 countries, leaving the world's biggest advocate for the questionable celebration pondering a new method of guzzling champagne.

Could the world-famous "Shoey" fall victim of lawyers and herald the advent of the "Helmety" era?

Australia's Red Bull Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo has wondered jokingly whether he might have to give up swigging podium champagne from a sweaty racing boot and glug it from his helmet instead.

The Australian was responding to recent reports that Formula One Licensing had registered a trademark for the "Shoey" in more than 25 countries relating to flasks, glasses, bottles, mugs, sculptures and figurines.

Details have been published on the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) website.

"I heard something about that," Ricciardo said at the Spanish Grand Prix.

"To be honest I stayed off the internet for pretty much the whole time, but they trademarked the Shoey? I don't know what that means.

"Can I still do it or are they going to fine me every time? I'll take my helmet up there and do a 'Helmety' or something. I'll find out more about that. Hopefully they're not trying to stitch me up."

It was not the first time Ricciardo threatened to give the "Shoey" the boot.

Last year he expressed a fear the podium ritual, dreaded by rival drivers and celebrities but loved by his Formula One fans as well as anyone else not in drinking distance, was getting out of control.

Ricciardo said then, after an F1 Live event on the streets of London in July, that some fans were even shouting "Shoey" to him as he walked past them.

"I don't actually just take my shoe off while I'm walking in the street and drink out of it. I feel like I dug a hole for myself with this one," he said.

Over time, Ricciardo has convinced people ranging from former F1 driver Mark Webber to MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi, and international actors Gerard Butler and Patrick Stewart to join him in the act.

In 2016, Ricciardo explained the origin of the celebration, saying a group of Australian fishing and surfing fanatics — who were fond of a brew — the Mad Hueys, had provided his inspiration.

MotoGP rider Jack Miller has also performed it on the podium.

In Ricciardo's case, the gesture involves urging others to share the sweaty offering in front of a global television audience.

Reuters/ABC