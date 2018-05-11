Egyptian embassy says Anne Aly was not a dual citizen

Updated 11 May 2018, 13:35 AEST

Federal Labor MP Anne Aly has released a letter showing she was clear of dual citizenship when she ran for Parliament.

Bill Shorten has asked Anne Aly to confirm her citizenship status with Egyptian authorities. (Credit: ABC)

Federal Labor backbencher Anne Aly has released a letter which appears to clear up questions about her eligibility for Parliament.

Three Labor MPs resigned from Federal Parliament this week after the High Court ruled Senator Katy Gallagher was still a dual citizen at the time of her election.

Dr Aly was born in Egypt but came to Australia with her parents when she was two.

She has released a letter from the Egyptian embassy today which says she renounced Egyptian citizenship on May 6, 2016, "having completed all the steps required".

It appears to say that she lost her Egyptian citizenship as a child when she became an Australian citizen.

Labor also questioning Liberal MP Jason Falinski

Federal Labor has also continued to raise questions about whether Liberal MP Jason Falinski is ineligible because he has dual Polish citizenship.

Mr Falinski said this week he had a letter from the Polish Government confirming he is not entitled to the rights of Polish citizenship.

"Jason Falinski has stated and has provided advice and evidence that he is not a citizen of any country other than Australia," Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said.

The date for five by-elections is due to be announced soon. Four of those have been sparked by MPs failing to fully renounce dual citizenship before nominating for Parliament.

Labor has chosen Patrick Gorman to stand for the seat of Perth.

Mr Gorman replaces Tim Hammond who has retired because he wants to spend more time with his young family.

Mr Turnbull played down the Coalition's chances in the five looming polls.

"We look forward to the contest but we have to recognise that by-elections generally swing against the government," he said.

"I think there has only been once occasion since the Federation was established where the government of the day has won a seat from the opposition in a by-election."