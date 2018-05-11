Eurovision 2018: Purist, modernist, or follower of all craziness — what type of fan are you?

Updated 11 May 2018, 5:15 AEST

It's Eurovision time again, and while we wait to see how Jessica Mauboy goes in this year's finals in Lisbon, take our quiz and find out what type of Eurovision fan you are.

It's that time of year again, and the Eurovision Song Contest is nearly upon us for 2018.

The contest attracts a range of people for many different reasons — from the songs to the politics, from the outrageous staging to the politics and the voting.

What kind of fan are you? See what boxes you tick with our Eurovision fan quiz.