Property market continues to cool off as home loans tumble

Updated 11 May 2018, 13:35 AEST

The housing market is cooling rapidly as the impact of tighter lending rules for investors is taking a big bite out the mortgage market.

Investors are becoming rarer at auctions as tougher lending restrictions bite. (Credit: ABC)

The retreat of investors from the property market is starting to look like a rout with a big fall in applications in March.

In seasonally adjusted terms, investor loans fell 9 per cent over the month.

Owner-occupier interest also cooled, down 1.9 per cent.

Overall the value of mortgages issued over the month fell 4.4 per cent, or $32 billion.

More to come.