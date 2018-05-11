The Archibald Prize has been swamped by 'selfie' culture

Updated 11 May 2018, 8:20 AEST

There are double the number of self-portraits in this year's finalists for the Archibald Prize.

Selfie culture has stormed the Archibald Prize with 21 self-portraits among the 58 finalists in the Art Gallery of NSW's annual public portraiture competition.

The figure is double that seen in recent years when 10 of the finalists were self-portraits, so it begs the question of whether the artists who submit pictures of themselves are missing the point.

When the prestigious event was established almost 100 years ago, it was intended to exhibit portraits, "preferentially of some man or woman distinguished in art, letters, science or politics".

The edict was deliberate.

With a nod to the present and an eye on the past, the prize's namesake, Bulletin magazine founding editor JF Archibald, wanted to record not only the nation's changing taste in art but also to reveal Australians considered significant.

In recent decades this rule set has proven to be a winning formula. "Archie" is now the gallery's most popular annual exhibition, irrespective of the $20 ticket price, with 146,000 visitors last year flocking to Sydney's hallowed hall of high art to see which artists have been chosen from the open call-out.

The $100,000 purse collected by the Archibald winner does not make it Australia's richest portraiture prize, that honour goes to the Moran Prize, which pays $150,000.

Moran portraits can depict anyone, artists often paint family members, and the visitor numbers are a fraction of those attracted by Archie.

By way of example, Nigel Milsom won the Archibald Prize with a portrait of colourful lawyer Charles Waterstreet but two years earlier his portrait of "Uncle Paddy" collected the Moran Prize.

Scientists, politicians out of vogue

Archie visitors come to see the visages of people they know, those they think they know and others they think they should know.

A century ago scientists enjoyed greater public recognition than they do now. In the modern era scientists can be dismissed as awkward media performers or because their message is tricky or downbeat.

Artist Andrew Mezei was the last finalist to depict a scientist when he painted chief scientist Penny Sackett in 2011.

In the seven intervening exhibitions three eminent doctors have been hung.

Curiosity about the charisma and power of politicians was also greater before the mass media age.

This year NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian makes her second appearance as a finalist, despite a busy schedule she found time to be painted by Mathew Lynn.

NSW arts minister Don Harwin, rendered as a young punk, is the other pollie in the mix. The Berejiklian portrait is traditional but Mirra Whale's Harwin provides an alternative view to the usual besuited arts minister striding the corridors of power.

Predictably, television and film celebrities have become Archibald staples over the years, like musicians, they are categorised as "artists".

Rise of the selfies

But what of the many individuals now hanging on the AGNSW walls who are not distinguished at all?

Natasha Walsh's self-portrait is among the more accomplished paintings in the exhibition, especially when seen together with her previous self-portrait entries — but who is Walsh?

The same can be said for self-portraits by Vanessa Stockard, Kirsty Neilson and Tsering Hannaford. All excellent portraits of people most visitors have never heard of.

Archibald curator Anne Ryan disagrees, she notes the tradition of self-portraiture predates Rembrandt and the best examples of the genre she says reveal "a peeling back of the layers".

"A good self-portrait is a tearing open of your heart," Ryan says.

"The studio can be a very lonely place, I also think it's a very vulnerable place," she says.

So it is no mistake Marc Etherington and Del Kathryn Barton, who has won the Archibald twice previously, once with a self-portrait, have this year depicted themselves with the pets that keep them company.

Rebuffed by the famous

Perhaps the jump in selfies is not surprising as it allows artists to avoid what may be the most terrifying aspect of the prize: asking a distinguished person to sit for them.

If that distinguished person agrees, then follows negotiating how the portrait will be rendered, undertaking travel, overcoming nerves and painting a work good enough to be chosen.

"It must be terrifying, it's a lovely thing that happens," Ryan says.

Artists often go to huge lengths to secure time with notable sitters — they have been known to fly half way across the globe, returning with dripping canvases and folios of sketches.

Negotiations through lawyers and minders can be time-consuming and go nowhere, managing expectations is a challenge, plus the expense undertaken for a chance entry which might never be selected.

A portrait of Jimmy Barnes won this year's everyman Packing Prize and Barnes admitted most years he knocks back requests to be painted. Ben Quilty and this year's artist, Jamie Preisz, were the exceptions.

Preisz said getting to know Barnes through the process of painting him was a highlight.

Yvette Coppersmith last year sweated bullets in her bid to create a portrait befitting former Human Rights Commissioner Gillian Triggs.

This year, Coppersmith was rebuffed by the unarguably busy New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and settled on a self-portrait instead.

As accomplished as the numerous selfies are, the opportunity to get out of the studio and get to know someone truly distinguished in their field is too good to ignore. Distinguished people should make themselves available.

Where the winning Archibald portrait stands as an historical record, do we really want history to record our generation as self-centred?