The 12-week pregnancy rule: Why is the first trimester shrouded in secrecy?

Updated 12 May 2018, 6:55 AEST

The first trimester of a pregnancy can often be the hardest, so why do so many women feel the need to stay quiet?

Pregnancy hormones, extreme fatigue, nausea and vomiting, tender breasts, and perpetually needing to wee make life growing a human no easy feat.

For many women, it's made harder by an unwritten social rule that says they should keep their news quiet — at least for the first 12 weeks.

In Australia and elsewhere in the West, waiting until the end of the first trimester to announce a pregnancy is considered a social norm.

This shroud of secrecy is linked to the uncertain early weeks of a pregnancy, where the risk of miscarriage is much higher.

In Australia, up to one in four pregnancies end in miscarriage, and the expectation to remain silent in early pregnancy means many women and couples are left to grieve privately, sometimes without the support they need.

So where does the "12-week rule" come from? And why does it persist?

No 'right time' to tell

From a medical point of view, at 12 weeks a pregnancy is generally considered to be "safe".

While a miscarriage (or later, stillbirth) can happen at any point during gestation, the odds are highest in the first trimester.

Research shows at eight weeks, the chances of having a live baby are 92 per cent. At 12 weeks, those odds increase to 97 per cent.

According to Penny Sheehan, an obstetrician at the Royal Women's Hospital in Melbourne, there are no clinical guidelines stipulating when a woman should or should not announce her pregnancy.

"I've never told any woman to not tell anyone. In fact, I would usually say to share it with a support person and some close family and friends, so that you do have some support," she says.

Dr Sheehan says at 12 weeks, most women can "believe with some confidence" that their pregnancy will be ongoing.

But she says it's up to each individual (or couple) to decide when the time is right for them to share the big news.

"There is a risk of miscarriage, and if you do come out and tell people earlier, then you might be faced with the prospect of discussing that," Dr Sheehan says.

Women need support at every stage

It's a conversation Sam Rowe, 39, has had to have more than once.

"I've had one stillbirth, five miscarriages, and a chemical pregnancy. I have no living children as of today," she says.

Sam is now a passionate advocate for challenging the 12-week rule.

"Our third pregnancy was identical twin girls, who unfortunately, at 15 weeks, tangled their cords and passed away," she says.

"As it was my third pregnancy — and it was two babies — I started to become quite round quite quickly.

"I held off announcing until about 10 weeks … and it just breaks my heart because we could have had a lot longer to enjoy that happy news."

Sam says it's important women feel supported to announce their pregnancies earlier if they choose to, so that they have both an opportunity to celebrate, and to receive support in the event of a pregnancy loss.

"It doesn't matter what the gestation is that you lose [a baby]," she says.

"You didn't want that baby any less because it was six weeks or eight weeks, versus 19 weeks or 22 weeks.

"You love that baby and you wanted that baby and you're heartbroken that baby is gone."

Ultrasound makes it 'real'

The decision to wait 12 weeks before announcing a pregnancy is a relatively recent phenomenon, according to Meredith Nash, a sociologist from the University of Tasmania.

"For the most part, the 12-week rule exists because most woman have an ultrasound scan at 12 weeks," she says.

"That's really become the benchmark for women to feel like the pregnancy is real."

Dr Nash says historically, the 12-week ultrasound either did not exist or was not standard practice during pregnancy.

Instead, women would wait for the baby to move or flutter in their belly, which typically happens between 15 and 20 weeks gestation.

"Prior to ultrasound, pregnancy and foetuses were imagined. We are now a society that relies on the visual to believe that something is real and true," she says.

"Ultrasound has had a profound effect on the way that we think about foetuses, and the moment that foetus becomes a baby."

She adds that seeing the foetus on the screen for the time is an important moment for many expectant mothers.

"Even though women know they are pregnant, they often don't believe it's real until medicine tells them it's real. It's quite a recent phenomenon," she says.

Genetic screening also a factor

Medically speaking, the risk of miscarriage isn't the only reason why some women and couples choose to keep news of their pregnancy private in the first trimester.

At 12 weeks, some people may also choose to find out if their child has a genetic condition such as Down syndrome.

Dr Nash says it can be an ethical minefield.

"No pregnancy book tells you what to do in that situation," she says.

"You can get some really devastating results … I've had women in studies who have had to make life-changing decisions about how they are going to proceed with a pregnancy."

According to data from the Australian Medical Association, 80 to 90 per cent of Australian women who receive a pre-natal diagnosis of Down syndrome choose not to continue with their pregnancy.

Dr Sheehan says while miscarriage may be a topic some people are comfortable discussing with their friends and family, the decision to terminate a pregnancy is "definitely very personal".

"It's certainly not something that most people would be wanting to disclose … and that is a lot about judgement and pressure," she says.

A personal decision

Genetic testing and miscarriage aside, Dr Nash says there are a multitude of personal factors that influence a woman's decision to announce her pregnancy.

"Women will often tell one or two people, a close friend or family member, because on one level, they of course want support," she says.

"If something goes wrong in the pregnancy, or if they end up having a miscarriage, they want to be able to turn to someone and talk about it."

Anita Guyett from SANDS, a not-for-profit organisation supporting parents dealing with miscarriage, stillbirth and neonatal death, says it's important people experiencing pregnancy loss are able to properly acknowledge and deal with their grief.

"We don't do grief well at all. We tend to shy away from it, and I think communication really is the key," she says.

"It's recognising that a pregnancy did exist and recognising the hopes and dreams that you actually had for that pregnancy.

"I just think it validates that the baby existed, and it also validates the grief."

Sam says she wants women to feel empowered and able to make their own decision about when they want to announce their pregnancy — whether that's abiding by the 12-week rule or not.

"If you want to tell at six weeks, tell. If you want to tell at 20 weeks, tell," she says.

"Whatever feels right for you is right for you."

