Cameron Bancroft given second chance at state-level cricket after ball tampering saga

Updated 14 May 2018, 22:00 AEST

Australian batsman Cameron Bancroft takes the first step on his long road to cricketing redemption, winning a reprieve to play club cricket while serving his nine-month Cricket Australia ban.

Bancroft admitted to ball tampering in the third test against South Africa. (Credit: ABC)

The 25-year-old was sensationally banned for his role in the ball tampering scandal, in which he used sandpaper to scratch the ball during the third Test of this summer's South Africa tour.

Former captain Steve Smith and deputy David Warner were also banned for 12 months for their role in the incident.

Under the WA Premier Cricket rule, any Cricket Australia ban automatically extended to club level, which meant Bancroft would not have been able to return to cricket until December.

That was different to the New South Wales grade rules, which allowed Smith and Warner to play while serving their bans.

However tonight's decision by the West Australian District Cricket Council has granted Bancroft an exemption to play grade cricket in Perth next summer.

Bancroft faced the prospect of moving interstate to play club cricket if the rule had not been changed, with the New South Wales Cricket Association saying it would welcome him.

He could also have moved to the Northern Territory.

County club Surrey also reportedly expressed interest in the suspended batsman's services.

Bancroft's previous county contract with Somerset was ripped up in the wake of the scandal, despite the ban not preventing him, or Smith and Warner, from playing overseas.

Warner and Smith both had their multi-million-dollar Indian Premier League contracts cancelled.

WA and the Perth Scorchers retained Bancroft on a list of contracted players despite his ban, while recently appointed Australian coach Justin Langer said he would welcome the banned three back into the national fold, once their bans were complete.

Bancroft is still ineligible for domestic and international cricket.