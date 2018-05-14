Chart of the day: Shoppers turning away from high-sugar foods

Updated 14 May 2018, 9:30 AEST

Australians are finding a new sweet spot when shopping for snacks, with low-sugar foods in growing demand.

Low-sugar products are in growing demand, with nearly 30 per cent of Australians "very concerned" about sugar consumption, recent data suggests.

Concerns about high-sugar products are rising among both wealthy and lower-income Australians, Nielsen and The George Institute say.

And those worries are already affecting shoppers' habits.

