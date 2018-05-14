Harry and Meghan: When is the Royal wedding and how can I watch?

Updated 16 May 2018, 16:20 AEST

The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is fast approaching and we can help you plan your viewing party.

Prince Harry's and Meghan Markle's wedding service will go for about an hour. (Credit: ABC licensed)

Here's when all the important things are happening on the big day.

What time does the Royal wedding start? The wedding service for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will start at 9:00pm AEST on Saturday, May 19

From 6:00pm AEST (9:00am local time) on Saturday

The first guests start to arrive at St George's Chapel, in Windsor Castle.

These will be the 1,200 members of the public that have been invited to watch the celebrations outside the church.

All of them are people who have overcome adversity or contributed to the community.

From 6:30pm-8:00pm AEST (9:30am-11am local time)

The main wedding guests will begin arriving.

We don't know too much about who'll be attending the ceremony.

All three siblings of Diana, Princess of Wales, will be there, with sister Lady Jane Fellowes chosen to give the reading.

Ms Markle's mother Doria Ragland will be there (obvs) and her father Thomas Markle will walk her down the aisle.

Other than that, we know more about who isn't going (any politicians for one) than who is going to be allowed to watch the nuptials in person.

8:20pm AEST (11:20am local time)

This is when the rest of the extended Royal family will begin to arrive, according to CNN.

Some will walk to the chapel, while others will be driven by car.

8:45pm AEST (11:45am local time)

Here's when you should look for Prince Harry and his best man, Prince William, to arrive on the chapel's west steps.

The Telegraph is reporting that the pair will arrive on foot, and Prince Harry will walk past the crowds in the grounds before the ceremony.

8:55pm AEST (11:55am local time)

The most important lady of the day arrives.

No, the OTHER most important lady.

This is when Queen Elizabeth will arrive, according to the Telegraph.

She'll be the last member of the Royal family to take her seat at the service.

8:59pm AEST (11:59am local time)

With one minute to spare before the ceremony is due to officially begin, Ms Markle is due to arrive on the west steps of the chapel.

9:00pm AEST (midday local time)

Put your phone on silent.

Make sure your cup of tea is at the ready.

This is when the official ceremony begins, and it'll last for an hour.

The Reverend Michael Curry from Chicago, Illinois has been asked to give the address at the wedding.

The Dean of Windsor David Conner will conduct the service, while the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby will officiate as the couple make their marriage vows.

10:00pm AEST (1:00pm local time)

The couple will leave the chapel once the ceremony is over and speak to 200 representatives from charities Prince Harry is associated with.

Once they're done, the new couple will board an Ascot Landau carriage pulled by Windsor Grey horses for their procession through the town, which is expected to take about 25 minutes.

They'll be returning to Windsor Castle via the Long Walk, a straight tree-lined path.

From 11:00pm AEST (2:00pm local time)

It's time for the first of two receptions of the day.

This first reception will be held in St George's Hall inside the castle.

All of the 600 guests invited to the wedding will get a seat at this one.

From 4:00am, Sunday AEST (7:00pm local time)

This is the second reception of the day and it's being held at Frogmore House.

Only 200 guests have got an invite to this more intimate gathering.

It's expected to be when the real party begins, and the Queen and Prince Philip aren't expected to be there.

When and where can I watch the service?

You can take your pick of ABC or ABC News, or livestream from ABC iview.

New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, ACT and Tasmania: live coverage on all three from 7:30pm AEST.

South Australia and Northern Territory: live coverage on ABC from 7:30pm ACST and on ABC News and ABC iview from 7:00pm ACST.

Western Australia: live coverage on ABC News and ABC iview from 5:30pm AWST and on ABC from 7:00pm AWST.

Annabel Crabb and Jeremy Fernandez will be the hosts and there'll be live crosses to ABC correspondents Lisa Millar and James Glenday, who will be inside the walls of Windsor Castle.