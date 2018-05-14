Jane Prentice backed by Coalition MPs after preselection dumping, backbencher calls for PM's intervention

Updated 14 May 2018, 10:55 AEST

Jane Prentice is the Assistant Minister for Disability Services. (Credit: AAP)

Operation "Save Jane" has kicked off, with outspoken Liberal backbencher Warren Entsch suggesting the Prime Minister intervene to overturn Jane Prentice's preselection defeat.

On Saturday, Assistant Minister for Disability Services Ms Prentice lost preselection for the safe LNP seat of Ryan to Brisbane City councillor Julian Simmonds.

It was a comprehensive defeat, 256 to 103, but has sparked a focus on the number of women in the LNP.

Ms Prentice is one of only three women representing the LNP in Federal Parliament from Queensland.

Mr Entsch said he was profoundly disappointed and called it a "bloody disgrace".

"I think it sends a very, very bad message with regards to women in politics in Queensland," he said.

Mr Entsch said he would like the Prime Minister to intervene to have the decision overturned.

Ms Prentice is not publicly pushing to have the preselection reversed.

She echoed the words former prime minister Tony Abbott uttered when he was rolled for the Liberal leadership in 2015 — "shit happens," Ms Prentice said to ABC journalist Matt Wordsworth in a text message.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said he was "personally very disappointed about Jane's loss".

Mr Entsch said Ms Prentice was an outstanding contributor who had been focusing on her frontbench role as Assistant Minister for Disability Services.

He argued Mr Simmonds had time to ensure he had the numbers for preselection while Ms Prentice had been spending her time rolling out the NDIS.

Treasurer Scott Morrison rejected the view that there should be intervention to overturn Ms Prentice's dumping.

"Canberra shouldn't be messing in the affairs of Queensland, that is not how our party operates," Mr Morrison said.

"Our rank and file members are the ones who decide who stands for them at every election."

He noted that the LNP in Queensland had chosen Amanda Stoker to replace George Brandis in the Senate, which boosted its female representation in the Upper House slightly.