Carlton's Curnow brothers cleared of intentional contact with umpire

Updated 15 May 2018, 19:40 AEST

Carlton players Charlie and Ed Curnow are now free to play next weekend against Melbourne after being found not guilty of intentional contact with an umpire.

Both brothers were found not guilty of intentional contact with an umpire but guilty of the lesser charge of making careless contact.

Both were fined $1,000 each but will be available to play against Melbourne on Sunday.

Ed Curnow placed an open hand on umpire Nathan Williamson during Carlton's match against Essendon on Saturday, in what appeared to be a dismissive gesture as Williamson was talking to the midfielder.

Charlie Curnow, one of the competition's rising stars, touched Matt Stevic and pushed him away from a scuffle that broke out between a group of players.

The pair were referred directly to the tribunal.

Speaking after the hearings, Ed Curnow said the brothers respect the role of AFL umpires.

"We both understand the tribunal's decision and we respect the process involved," he said.

"We'd both like to say we highly respect the umpires and their position in the game and their importance at all levels."

Both Curnows were standouts in Carlton's win over Essendon at the MCG — the club's first win of the season.

Gold Coast co-captain Steven May was fined $1,000 for making contact with an umpire over the weekend, successfully arguing it was careless rather than intentional.

May was trying to argue his case after David Harris awarded a free kick against the defender, and touched the umpire as he tried to demonstrate what he had done.

The action by all three players was seen as strange by some, given that just last week Geelong forward Tom Hawkins was banned for one match for making intentional contact with an umpire.

Hawkins said he accepted the tribunal's decision as it needed to send a message to players at all levels that touching an umpire was unacceptable.

North Melbourne's captain Jack Ziebell has been cleared of kneeing Richmond's Reece Conca and will be available to play on the weekend.