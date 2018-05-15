China Sichuan Airlines flight makes emergency landing after co-pilot 'sucked' out of window

Updated 16 May 2018, 6:05 AEST

One minute, the Sichuan Airlines flight was cruising at 32,000 feet.

The Sichuan Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing. (Credit: Reuters)

The co-pilot of a Chinese passenger jet that was forced to make an emergency landing was "sucked halfway" out of the plane after a cockpit windshield blew out, local media has reported.

Captain Liu Chuanjian, hailed a hero on social media after having to land the Airbus A319 manually, told the Chengdu Economic Daily his aircraft had just reached a cruising altitude of 32,000 feet when a deafening sound tore through the cockpit.

The cockpit experienced a sudden loss of pressure and drop in temperature and when he looked over, the cockpit's right windshield was gone.

"There was no warning sign. Suddenly, the windshield just cracked and made a loud bang," he was quoted as saying.

"The next thing I know, my co-pilot had been sucked halfway out of the window.

"Everything in the cockpit was floating in the air. Most of the equipment malfunctioned … and I couldn't hear the radio. The plane was shaking so hard I could not read the gauges."

The co-pilot, who was wearing a seatbelt, was pulled back in.

He suffered scratches and a sprained wrist, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said, adding that one other cabin crew member was also injured in the descent.

None of the plane's 119 passengers were injured.

When did it happen?

The Sichuan Airlines flight left the central Chinese municipality of Chongqing on Monday, bound for the Tibetan capital of Lhasa.

It made its emergency landing in the south-west city of Chengdu.

"The crew were serving us breakfast when the aircraft began to shake," an unnamed passenger told the government-run China News Service.

"We didn't know what was going on and we panicked. Then the oxygen masks dropped … we experienced a few seconds of freefall before it stabilised again.

"I'm still nervous. I don't dare to take an airplane anymore. But I'm also happy I had a narrow escape."

The windshield shattered about half an hour after the plane had taken off, the Chengdu Economic Daily said.

A separate report said the aircraft had accumulated 19,912 flight hours since entering service at Sichuan Airlines in July 2011.

CAAC also said that the windshield was part of the original aircraft and had no previously recorded faults.

Incidents involving cracked windshields do happen on a regular basis due to bird or lightning strikes, but ones involving entire windshields coming off are rare.

Last month, a woman was partially sucked out of a broken plane window in the United States after an engine blew at 32,000 feet.

Passengers scrambled to save the woman from getting sucked out of the window that had been smashed by debris, but she later died.

Reuters