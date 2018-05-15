Government's $89bn shipbuilding project at 'high risk' of expensive blowout, audit warns

Updated 15 May 2018, 15:10 AEST

While the Turnbull Government's $89 billion naval shipbuilding project is on track in its early stages, an independent watchdog is warning the project carries a "high-to-extreme risk" of expensive blowouts and delays in the future.

The audit says Defence does not know how much running its OPVs will cost. (Credit: ABC)

The Turnbull Government's multi-billion-dollar naval shipbuilding program has a "high-to-extreme risk" of expensive blowouts and delays, a stinging audit warns.

The auditor-general also warned that Defence did not know how much running its new Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs) would cost.

The Government pledged $89 billion for new ships and submarines, including the patrol vessels, the Future Frigate program, and its Future Submarine program.

The independent Commonwealth watchdog found the Department of Defence was, "currently meeting scheduled milestones" during early stages of the mammoth build.

But it also outlined a litany of potential future problems.

"Key risks relate to the delivery of expected capability, program cost, ability to meet program schedules, and management of the industrial base," the audit office said.

The OPV build was brought forward to avoid a so-called "valley of death" in naval construction after the Hobart Class Destroyer project ended.

But the report said there was no cost-benefit analysis done on whether accelerating the patrol vessel build was the best way to maintain a domestic workforce.

The Australian National Audit Office (ANAO) said the accelerated construction of the OPVs and frigates added $5 billion-$6 billion to their cost.

'Of course it contains risk'

Defence Industry Minister Christopher Pyne defended the decision to build the vessels in Australia.

"We make no apologies for deciding to invest in Australian-built ships, creating Australian jobs and using Australian steel rather than buying foreign ships off the shelf and using Australian tax dollars to strengthen the defence industries and increase employment and wealth overseas," he said.

"Building an Australian shipbuilding and submarine industry is a huge undertaking, it's a nation-building project so of course it contains risk."

The report also revealed almost $7 billion might need to be brought forward for the submarine project, but Defence insisted it could make savings to cover the cost.

The auditor-general said Defence should advise the Government of any additional funding required, or the, "capability trade-offs that may need to be considered".

The ADF disagreed with the recommendation.

Mr Pyne said: "The shipbuilding project is on track, it's on schedule and on budget."

Construction on the OPVs is due to start in South Australia later this year, before moving to Western Australia.

Future Frigates are due to be built from 2020 — but the ANAO said an internal Defence review found decision-making had been severely compressed and, "a meaningful 2020 construction start was not achievable".

"Schedule compression presented such extreme risk that cost and schedule overrun was likely, and that to proceed on the current schedule had the potential for severe reputational damage to Defence and the Government," the ANAO said the 2016 internal review found.

Submarine construction is set start in 2022 or 2023 in Adelaide.

The Future Frigate contract is expected to be awarded soon.