Man charged with kidnapping for ransom, extortion over 12yo Gold Coast boy's alleged abduction

Updated 15 May 2018, 6:40 AEST

Zhen Jie Zhang arriving on the Gold Coast with Queensland police on Monday afternoon. (Credit: ABC)

A 53-year-old man has been charged with kidnapping for ransom and two counts of extortion after allegedly abducting a 12-year-old boy on Queensland's Gold Coast on Friday afternoon.

Zhen Jie Zhang will face the Southport Magistrates court today after being extradited to Queensland from Grafton in New South Wales.

Police will allege the 12-year-old was pulled into a car outside his Gold Coast home and was found on Saturday with Mr Zhang in the vehicle.

Mr Zhang faced the Grafton Local Court on Monday, where Magistrate Karen Stafford approved his extradition to Queensland.

The extradition hearing in Grafton was delayed earlier that morning pending the arrival of an interpreter.

Mr Zhang's lawyer told the court the extradition was unopposed.

Throughout Monday's hearing, Mr Zhang sat impassively in court in handcuffs and dressed in prison greens.

Speaking through a Cantonese interpreter, Mr Zhang told the hearing: "I had no intention of doing what I did."

He then asked if he could explain his case.

Ms Stafford told Mr Zhang he could do that in Queensland.