Orange light plane crashes at runway, pilot and instructor suffer critical burns

Updated 15 May 2018, 21:45 AEST

A pilot and instructor are taken to hospital with critical burns after a light plane crashes at Orange airport, in western New South Wales, before bursting into flames.

An ambulance transported the patients to a helicopter after the crash. (Credit: ABC)

A pilot and instructor are in a critical condition after a light plane crashed at Orange airport, in western New South Wales.

The aircraft was doing circuits when it crashed on the northern side of the runway shortly after 7:00pm and burst into flames on impact.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) confirmed the Cirrus SR-22 aircraft had been conducting a training flight with two people on board.

A man and a woman, both aged in their 40s, suffered critical burns when the small four-seater plane crashed.

The pair have been airlifted to Royal North Shore Hospital.

In a statement, the ATSB said it was investigating the "collision-with-terrain" incident, with investigators expected to arrive at the scene on Wednesday morning.

"Once on site, investigators will examine the wreckage, gather any available records and interview any witnesses," the statement said.

"Should a critical safety issue be identified during the course of the investigation, the ATSB will immediately notify relevant parties."

More to come.