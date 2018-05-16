Live sheep exports report delayed over scientific advice

Updated 16 May 2018, 12:15 AEST

The Federal Government will tomorrow release the McCarthy review into the summer live sheep trade to the Middle East.

The review was due to be released today, but was postponed after Cabinet met yesterday.

The ABC understands more details were requested on the scientific advice.

The Government called the review after the broadcast of shocking footage of sheep dying and suffering heat stress during voyages to the Middle East last year.

The video prompted widespread demands for an end to the northern summer live export trade to the Middle East.

The live sheep trade is worth $249 million a year.

The review was to advise on stocking density, ventilation, possible air-conditioning, the number and skills of ship crew dealing with animals and the independent observation and reporting of animal welfare.

Nationals frontbencher Matt Canavan said the Government needs to carefully consider any changes to the industry.

"The key thing we would like to avoid is making the same mistake that we made in the past — that was made by the Labor government and repeated by the Labor opposition today — not to make a kneejerk response here," Senator Canavan said.

"This is an industry that employs thousands of people."

But Federal Labor is demanding the immediate release of the report.

"The very least he [Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull] can do for all those who travelled to Canberra today for the release of the Macarthur Report and for the Government's response is release the report," Labor's agriculture spokesman Joel Fitzgibbon said.

"The report is what it is, and I'm pretty sure we know what it says, and that is if it's consistent with the Australian Veterinarian Association's report that it is not possible to continue to ship 60,000 sheep or more for many weeks on end to some of the hottest parts of the world."

