Meghan Markle's father reportedly wants to walk her down the aisle at Royal wedding

The saga over whether or not Meghan Markle's father will attend her wedding to Prince Harry has taken another turn, with Thomas Markle reportedly saying he does want to walk his daughter down the aisle, but but he is back in hospital after experiencing chest pains.

Kensington Palace was forced to issue a statement on Monday night (local time) asking for Mr Markle to be given "understanding and respect" after he told entertainment website TMZ he would not be going to the Royal wedding in Windsor this Saturday.

Mr Markle said he made the decision to avoid embarrassing his daughter and the Royal family further after it emerged he staged a series of photos with a paparazzi agency of himself in Mexico preparing for the wedding.

The 73-year-old also said he had suffered a heart attack last week but checked himself out of hospital in order to fly to the UK in time for the wedding.

TMZ is now reporting Mr Markle does want to travel to the UK for the wedding, but he is back in hospital after experiencing chest pains.

"I hate the idea of missing one of the greatest moments in history and walking my daughter down the aisle," he was quoted by TMZ as saying.

Mr Markle said he missed a call from his daughter on Monday but that she later texted and told him she loved him and was worried about his health.

He said it was now up to doctors to determine if he would be discharged in time to travel to Britain for the event.

In a hastily-prepared statement issued after news surfaced he would not be going, Kensington Palace asked for "understanding and respect" to be afforded to Mr Markle.

"This is a deeply personal moment for Ms Markle in the days before her wedding," the statement read.

"She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr Markle in this difficult situation."

On May 4, the palace confirmed Ms Markle would be walked down the aisle by her father inside St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Mr Markle was due to meet Prince Harry for the first time this week, as well as other members of the Royal family including the Queen and Prince Philip.

Ms Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, is also due to meet members of the Royal family and will spend the night with her daughter on the eve of her wedding.