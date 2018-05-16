Sophie Mirabella awarded $175,000 in damages over defamatory Benalla newspaper story

Updated 16 May 2018, 11:25 AEST

Former Liberal frontbencher Sophie Mirabella has been awarded $175,000 in damages over a defamatory newspaper article which incorrectly claimed she pushed her political rival Cathy McGowan out of a photo opportunity.

Mrs Mirabella was seeking almost $390,000 to recognise the emotional toll of the Benalla Ensign story, which falsely stated she had pushed Ms McGowan at a media event at a Benalla nursing home during the 2016 federal election campaign.

That figure is the maximum payout for non-economic loss caused by defamation in Victoria.

But the newspaper had argued for a lesser amount, and today County Court Judge Michael Macnamara ruled it would have to pay $175,000.

He has not yet ruled if the paper will have to pay any legal costs.

Mrs Mirabella said she hoped the case would lead to better adherence to "certain standards of journalism".

"I have to tell you it was a really big relief and vindication for my family and two young girls as well," she said.

"Today precedes a lot of support from people coming from a lot of different quarters who were appalled at how the allegation turned out."

After a six-day trial held in Wangaratta, a jury took less than an hour to find the Benalla Ensign had defamed Mrs Mirabella, who had been recontesting the north-east Victorian seat of Indi at the time.

She lost the seat to Ms McGowan in 2013.

The newspaper admitted Mrs Mirabella had not pushed Ms McGowan and it had got the story wrong, but denied it was defamatory.

Instead, it claimed Mrs Mirabella had pushed now-Federal Minister for Aged Care, Ken Wyatt, to prevent him from taking a photo with Ms McGowan and therefore the meaning of the article remained the same.

Mirabella 'totally and utterly powerless' as story spread

Mrs Mirabella broke down in tears several times as she gave evidence, telling the jury she knew the story would "totally blacken" her name.

"I'm not a sensitive, delicate wallflower … and I've put up with a lot of stuff, but this was the last straw, to be called someone who pushes, assaults other women, it was disgusting," Mrs Mirabella said.

She said she felt "totally and utterly powerless" as the story was picked up by major news outlets including The Australian newspaper, ABC News, the Sydney Morning Herald and the Huffington Post.

The editor of the Benalla Ensign who wrote the article, former ABC journalist Libby Price, did not give evidence at the trial.

Mrs Mirabella said Price had not given her an opportunity to respond to the claim she pushed Ms McGowan before the article was published.

The newspaper did not publish an apology until six months after the original article was published, and following the election.

Mirabella 'wanted to get evidence right': Wyatt

Mr Wyatt was also a key witness in the trial.

He told the court Mrs Mirabella had held her hands on his chest as she tried to prevent him from being in a photo with Ms McGowan at the 2016 media event.

He said she had not wanted him to take the picture, as it could give Ms McGowan legitimacy as a "Liberal-lite" candidate.

"[Mrs Mirabella] moved around in front of me, put her hands on my chest and asked that I don't [allow the photo] because it would legitimise an alliance to the Liberal party," Mr Wyatt told the court.

The court heard Mrs Mirabella had later secretly recorded a conversation with Mr Wyatt on the sidelines of the Liberal party's federal council meeting in Sydney in June 2017 — two months after she launched her defamation suit.

"She said we have to get our evidence right," Mr Wyatt told the court.

"I said, 'I'm a JP [Justice of the Peace] and it's inappropriate'."

Mrs Mirabella claimed she just wanted evidence that she hadn't pushed Mr Wyatt.

Mrs Mirabella now works as general manager of government and media relations at mining magnate Gina Rinehart's company, Hancock Prospecting.