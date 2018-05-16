Surabaya victims laid to rest as Indonesia police investigate bombing attacks

Updated 16 May 2018, 19:50 AEST

Two young boys and a newly-engaged woman are laid to rest in Surabaya after their lives were cut short by suicide bombers targeting Sunday mass congregations.

Vincentius, 11, and Nathanael, eight, were laid to rest at a funeral in Surabaya. (Credit: ABC)

It has been a busy day at a funeral centre in Surabaya, as the victims from a spate of bombings that have rocked the city were laid to rest.

One of the victims was Martha Djumani, who was killed by a suicide bomber while greeting members of her local church on Sunday.

Just one day before, Ms Djumani got engaged to be married.

"She was very kind, everyone from old people to kids loved her … they followed her around," her sister Djumilah said.

Djumilah said she is not afraid — and bears no ill will toward her attackers.

"We are fellow humans. I don't hate them. I forgive them," she said.

"I'm sad of course, that she's gone just like that — but what can I do? I leave it up to God."

Next door, another funeral was underway.

Vincentius and Nathanael — aged 11 and eight — had their lives cut short when bombers on motorbikes attacked the Santa Maria church.

Their mother was injured in the blast, and attended their funeral.

Military help enlisted as another attack unfolds

Police have made some progress while investigating those responsible for Sunday's attacks, which saw a family target Sunday mass congregations at three churches in Indonesia's second-largest city.

Another family carried out a suicide bombing at the police headquarters in Surabaya a day later.

Police have released photos of a small bomb-making factory, discovered in one of the attacker's homes.

More than 20 suspects have been arrested in the investigation, including the purported leader in the region, and five others have been killed in police raids.

Meanwhile, on the island of Sumatra, another attack has taken place.

Five militants in a van rammed a police station, before attacking officers with samurai swords.

One officer was killed and four attackers were shot dead. A fifth was arrested.

Police have also confirmed they were working with the assistance of the Indonesian military.

An anti-terrorist detachment of the special forces group Kopassus is now knocking on doors again — which has left many Indonesians uneasy.

They have not forgotten the days under Suharto, when the name Kopassus was synonymous with another brand of terror.