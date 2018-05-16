Tax inspector-general to investigate ATO garnishee orders

Updated 16 May 2018, 9:05 AEST

The ATO has been under fire since Four Corners revealed the oppressive use of garnishee orders. (Credit: AAP)

The inspector-general of taxation has announced an investigation into the use of garnishee notices by the Australian Taxation Office, which uses them to recover tax debt.

The investigation follows allegations aired in an ABC Four Corners program in April, which questioned the ATO's actions in recovering what it considers outstanding debt from businesses and individuals.

Inspector-general of taxation Ali Noroozi said the allegations about the ATO's use of garnishee notices are "a serious concern" and if not addressed "can affect community confidence" in Australia's taxation system.

More to come.