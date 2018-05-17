Chart of the day: Where to buy the cheapest petrol in the big cities

Updated 17 May 2018, 10:40 AEST

If you want to save money on petrol you keep on driving past the big guys, according to the ACCC.

It's official — independent chains sell the cheapest petrol, at least in capital cities.

The independents were on average the lowest priced petrol retailers in the five largest capital cities, according to a report released by the Australian Competition Commission (ACCC) this week.

Coles Express was the most expensive.

The ACCC analysed average petrol prices for major retailers — those with 10 or more stations in each city — and small independent retailers, comparing them to the 2017 market average in each city.

